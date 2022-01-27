Shweta Tiwari controversial statement: Actor Shweta Tiwari is facing outrage on social media after her statement at a press conference didn’t go down well with people. The actor, referring to her co-star in an upcoming web series, said her bra size is being taken by ‘bhagwan‘. The event was happening in Bhopal where Shweta was present with the cast of her web show titled ‘Show Stopper.’Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Just Wore a Plain Red Saree With an Off-Shoulder Blouse And it Looks Both Bold And Subtle - See Pics

While referring to actor Sourabh Raaj Jain who is known for playing Lord Krishna and other mythological characters in TV shows, Shweta jokingly said, ‘mera bra size bhagwaan le raha hai‘. Sourabh plays the role of a bra fitter in the series. The video of the actor making the statement is now going viral on social media with many condemning the statement and calling it both unethical and an attempt to garner ‘cheap publicity.’ Check out a few tweets here: Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Looks Resplendent in Red Ruffle Saree With Halter-Neck Blouse Worth Rs 38K: Yay or Nay?

Ignore #ShwetaTiwari she is just doing this to gain some publicity for her upcoming fashion based web series. Whi #Taandav wala funda apnaya hai uske producers ne, she is just puppet having verbal diarrhoea. — Ankit Shukla (@ankit_shukla9) January 27, 2022

Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Wishes Newlywed Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain

#ShwetaTiwari in trouble for her controversial statement, MP Home Minister asks Bhopal police commissioner to investigate pic.twitter.com/EoEj9EG7NT — Disaster Update Today (@UpdateDisaster) January 27, 2022

This is the easiest way for most of the celebrities. Create uproar in the media by passing unwanted comments and get noticed. No better jobs. Action must be taken to stop such acts. #ShwetaTiwari https://t.co/TZisoOkXbR — Prof. Bholanath Dutta, IAF Veteran (@BholanathDutta) January 27, 2022

As the video went viral on social media, MP Home Minister, Narottam Mishra, directed the police to investigate the remark and submit the report within 24 hours. When asked about the statement, Mishra said, “I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter,” he said.

Shweta Tiwari lands in controversy after her derogatory remark on God, MP minister orders probe Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/7YjJunxrqR#ShwetaTiwari pic.twitter.com/loPfBWsDgj — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) January 27, 2022

Shweta is popular for playing the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi where Sourabh had also participated. Shweta is one of the most loved faces on Indian television. She hasn’t released any official statement on the matter yet.