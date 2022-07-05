Mika Singh’s swayamvar Mika Di Vohti has turned out to be an interesting TV show for the audience as it has a lot of elements that’ll make you go crazy. The viewers might hate the scripts but can’t ignore it as it’s entertaining at the same point. Mika Di Vohti show is finding the right match for singer Mika Singh so that he gets settled in life. There are several celebrities who were seen assisting Mika and the latest one to join him is filmmaker Farah Khan. With her presence, she has added an entertainment quotient to the show.Also Read - 'Hot'! Mika Singh's Sexy Bride-to-be Manpreet Kaur Sizzles in Bold Bikini Pictures, Netizens Say, 'You Are Killing it'

While assisting Mika Singh in the show, Farah Khan shared her marriage experience and revealed a big secret she wanted to run away in the first year of her marriage because it had become difficult for her to adjust. Farah married Shirish Kunder in 2004 and they have three kids together – Czar, Diva and Anya. Also Read - 'Chintu Ji Wapas Aa Rahe Hain': Farah Khan Teases Neetu Kapoor on Alia Bhatt Pregnancy

Farah furthermore got candid and said Mika is her brother. “Mika is a very sensitive person, only a sorted girl can handle him. I feel that there is no standard age for getting married, you should marry when you find the right person”, she said. Also Read - Punjabi Singer Mika Singh Next On Lawrence Bishnoi’s Hit List? Heavy Security Cover Deployed At His Hotel

Watch the latest promo of Mika Di Vohti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR Bharat (@starbharat)

Watch this space for more updates on Mika Di Vohti