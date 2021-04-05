Mumbai: The 55-year-old actor-model, Milind Soman, has tested negative for COVID-19 on Day 14 since his coronavirus diagnosis. Taking to Instagram on Monday, he shared the news and wrote, “End of quarantine! Report RTPCR negative! Day 14. Thank you for all your kind wishes and constant positivity. In any illness, I believe the most important aspect of healing is positivity. In fact, the most important aspect of leading a healthy life, is positivity. And how to focus on the positive, how to bring positive energy into your life, is the journey, and the constant effort.” Also Read - IPL 2021 Venues: After Hyderabad, CAP Offers Pondicherry as Alternative to COVID-19-Hit Mumbai

He further added a note of appreciation for his wife Ankita Konwar and wrote, "Thank you to Ankita who travelled all the way back from Guwahati as soon as she heard, even though I told her not to and took care of me like an angel, while making sure she was safe all the time! Since many of you had asked, I took a kadha made of dhania and methi seeds, pepper, tulsi leaves, ginger and jaggery 😀 I lost sense of smell for a week but had no other overt symptoms. I took a blood thinner for five days, as I had elevated D dimer levels. No other medication or supplements. Do listen to your doctor at all times. Thank you Dr Jeevan Jain for being there."

He concluded the note with, "Going for a TINY run."

Earlier in March, Milind tested positive for novel coronavirus. He had written, “Difficult to say how I got infected or from whom.” He quarantined himself somewhere in the hills along with his wife Ankita.