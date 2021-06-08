Indian Idol 12 controversy: Actor Mini Mathur, how hosted six initial seasons of the reality show Indian Idol, doesn’t want to be back on the sets now. The popular Indian Idol host has got many heartfelt memories attached to the show and she says she doesn’t want to ruin anything for her. In an Instagram chat session where she was answering fans’ questions, Mini was asked about the possibility of her returning to Indian Idol. The actor said a clear no and mentioned that Indian Idol has now become a ‘toddler’. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Netizens Say Bring Back Anjali GaikWad, Remove Anu Malik From Show

Mini, who has been quite fond of her association with the popular reality show, said that she had nurtured a baby who has now become a toddler again and she doesn't want to hold his hand now. "Gave birth to it, turned it into an adult, and let it fly. Can't be handling a toddler again," she said.

Earlier, reminiscing her Indian Idol days, Mini had made a long post on Instagram and had talked about how the show also helped her know people better. She said she used to travel a lot then and interacting with common men was the best thing about those days. "I connected with truck drivers, farmers, students, vegetable sellers, housewives at the same time as A-list stars, music maestros and celebrities. I was the receptacle to the great indian 'HOPE'. In a lot of ways .. I discovered a whole new side of myself with the 6 seasons I hosted," she had written.

Mini had also mentioned how the show was quite ‘untouched’ and not manipulated. Check out her post here:

Indian Idol has been in the middle of controversies this season. Many people associated with the show including Sunidhi Chauhan and the winner of the first season – Abhijeet Sawant, have said that the performances are staged a lot of what happens on the show is fake these days. Legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar also highlighted that he was asked to praise all the singers irrespective of their performances on the show and wanted to leave right then.