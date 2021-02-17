Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter-in-law and Anupama actor Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya is winning many hearts with her negative role on the popular show. As trendy and fashionable, she is shown on the daily soap, she is equally stunning in real life too. Her Instagram is a treat to fans and often go spellbound with her flawless beauty. Also Read - TRP Report Week 5: Anupama Takes Top Spot, Indian Idol is Back on The List, Kundali Bhagya Slips

Taking to Instagram, she shared her pictures in a pech co-ord dress teamed up with dewy makeup, winged eye=liner, a dash of lipstick and hair styled in a high ponytail leaving the tresses to fall back. She finished off her look with a pair of earrings and a finger-ring. Her look is from the Indian Television Awards (ITA) as she gears up for a performance. Also Read - Anupama Upcoming Episode: Anupama To Charge Vanraj-Kavya With Extra-Marital Affair? Rakhi is New Owner of Kinjal's Company!

Check Out Her Pictures Here:

She also shared a picture collage from her look from the ITA awards. For the special occasion, she opted for backless, shimmery black gown teamed up with perfect makeup and hair styled in a bun. Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Episode: Anupamaa Asks Vanraj How Low Will He Get To Take Revenge, Latter Calls It ‘War’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madalsa M Chakraborty (@madalsasharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madalsa M Chakraborty (@madalsasharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madalsa M Chakraborty (@madalsasharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madalsa M Chakraborty (@madalsasharma)

Madalsa Sharma is being featured on Anupama starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. Her some of the noted films are Pathayeram Kodi, Paisa Ho Paisa, Mem Vayasuku Vacham and Thambikku Indha Ooru.