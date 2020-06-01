Actor Mohena Kumari Singh, who rose to fame with daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been tested positive for COVID-19 along with six other members of the house including father-in-law, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and their five-year-old-son among others. The family was admitted to a hospital in Rishikesh on May 31. Also Read - Wajid Khan Demise: From Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood Fraternity Mourn Death of Music Composer

Speaking to ETimes, she reveals that it all started with her mother-in-law suffering from fever. She was quoted as saying, "Yes, the news is true, seven from our family have been tested positive for COVID-19, but we are doing fine now. Right now we are in the hospital. My brother-in-law's latest report has come negative so he's fine now. There are people too who have been infected but they are from the sanstha. We had very mild symptoms and we thought it must be because of the change in weather. But nobody has any kind of major symptom. Coronavirus is such that it spreads like a wild fire. First my mother-in-law got it but her symptoms were so mild that we couldn't figure it out. It is our second day in the hospital, everyone is showing improvement and we will be fine soon. We are in quarantine now and getting our treatment done."



“We all are doing good and safe. I feel we are fortunate enough to have the facilities. There are poor people, especially the migrants who are suffering. There are so many who have been tested positive and don’t get proper treatment or beds in hospitals. I also feel lucky that my father-in-law has been doing so much to help the migrants through his sanstha. We are trying to help them in the best possible way. We will humbly deal with this”, she continued.



Mohena Kumari is the second celebrity from the TV industry to test positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, the total cases of Coronavirus have mounted up to 190,535, and the death toll has risen to 5,394.