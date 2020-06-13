Actor and choreographer Mohena Kumari Singh has been discharged from the hospital after 10 days of being tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor and her family are now resting at their residence in Dehradun. However, they are still infected with the virus and waiting for their tests to turn negative. Mohena revealed the news in her Instagram stories. In a long note, she mentioned that she is hoping to be tested negative soon and is feeling much better than before. However, the virus is still inside her body and he aims to get rid of that. Also Read - Mohena Kumari Singh Explains Her COVID-19 Journey, Reveals Her Mom-in-Law Developed The Symptoms First

Seven members from Mohena's family, including her husband Suyash Rawat, father-in-law Satpal Maharaj (Uttarakhand's Tourism Minister) and mother-in-law among others were diagnosed with COVID-19 10 days back after which they were admitted to the AIIMS hospital in Rishikesh. Mohena's brother-in-law was recently tested negative increased the hopes of the rest of the family members as they continued their fight against the virus.

Mohena's long Instagram post read, "Hi everyone ! I'm back home… but we are still covid-19 positive. We are in complete isolation. We don't know how long it will take to get the negative test. We were in the hospital for 10 days and I probably had the virus in my body 5 days before that… so hopefully a few more days and We will hopefully beat the virus. But till then we have to follow extremely strict rules. Nonetheless We are all feeling much better health wise and in the mind too. Thanks for all the support once again." (sic)

Earlier, in a video interaction with her fans on Instagram, Mohena explained her situation at the hospital and said that even though she has been feeling better, the realisation of having a deadly virus inside her body was terrible. She also revealed that she was kept in a ward with her husband and they both were watching shows and talking to each other to kill time together.

We wish Mohena and her family a speedy recovery!