Actor and dancer Mohena Kumari Singh talked to her fans on Instagram after being tested positive for the coronavirus. Mohena revealed that it’s been a week at the hospital and she hasn’t been tested negative for the virus yet. The actor added that COVID-19 impacts a person emotionally more than physically and even though there’s a lot of stress that she’s experiencing but she’s trying to surround herself with positive thoughts. Also Read - Mohena Kumari Singh on Being Tested Positive For COVID-19: 'There Are People Suffering Way More Than Us'

Mohena and all other members of her family including husband Suyash Rawat and parents-in-law are admitted at the AIIMS hospital in Rishikesh. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor also said that she and her husband have been allowed to share a room and that has brought a bit of relief. Mohena said she and Suyash keep watching various shows on the internet and engage each other in conversations so that none of them feels lonely. Also Read - Mohena Kumari Singh And 6 Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19, All Hospitalised

Mohena revealed that it was her mother-in-law who first developed the system and they got her tested. She said the first test reports came negative but the fever didn’t slow down and then they decided to go for another test. The popular choreographer said that in the second test, it was revealed that they were infected with the virus and needed to be quarantined. All the members of the Rawat family including the five-year-old kid were shifted to the hospital later where they continue to be treated.

Mohena asked the fans to stay positive about their health and build their immunity. She said even if someone gets COVID-19, the right attitude towards health and having patience work wonders in the recovery. She added that it’s important to break the chain to ensure that none of your family members are getting infected because of you, and the only way to do that is to take the tests. Mohena said that it was after the second test that she got diagnosed with COVID-19 and is still fighting the virus, therefore, not delaying the tests is the key to better well-being.