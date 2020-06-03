Television actor Mohena Kumari Singh, best known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been tested positive for COVID-19 along with six other family members. Taking to Instagram, she shared an official statement confirming that she is doing fine and there are people out there who are suffering way more than them. Also Read - Mohena Kumari Singh And 6 Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19, All Hospitalised

The statement reads, "Can't sleep. These initial days have been difficult for all of us at home especially our young one and our elders. But I'm praying it'll all be over soon. We are fine. We have no right to complain about anything as there are people out there who are suffering way more than us. But I'd like to thank each one of you for all the messages, prayers, and love you all have been sending. It's keeping our spirits up. And we have so much gratitude in our hearts for y'all." (sic)

Besides Mohena, her husband Suyesh Rawat, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law, and their five-year-old son along with some staff members have been tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier, speaking to TOI, she revealed that it all started with her mother-in-law suffering from mild fever. She was quoted as saying, “Yes, the news is true, seven from our family have been tested positive for COVID-19, but we are doing fine now. Right now we are in the hospital. My brother-in-law’s latest report has come negative so he’s fine now. There are people too who have been infected but they are from the sanstha. We had very mild symptoms and we thought it must be because of the change in weather. But nobody has any kind of major symptom. Coronavirus is such that it spreads like a wildfire. First, my mother-in-law got it but her symptoms were so mild that we couldn’t figure it out. It is our second day in the hospital, everyone is showing improvement and we will be fine soon. We are in quarantine now and getting our treatment done.”

We all are doing good and safe. I feel we are fortunate enough to have the facilities. There are poor people, especially the migrants who are suffering. There are so many who have been tested positive and don’t get proper treatment or beds in hospitals. I also feel lucky that my father-in-law has been doing so much to help the migrants through his sanstha. We are trying to help them in the best possible way. We will humbly deal with this”, she added.