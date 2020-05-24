TV actor Rohan Mehra took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for his dear friend Mohit Baghel who passed away yesterday after battling cancer for a few months. Popular for his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rohan mentioned that Mohit was one of his very first friends in the industry and he is going to miss him badly. The actor reminisced the time spent with the Ready actor and said he remembers all the fun moments from the past. Also Read - Mohit Baghel Aka Chhote Amar Chaudhary From Salman Khan's Ready Dies of Cancer at 26

Rohan paid a tribute to his lost friend in the post and wrote, “How uncertain life is … My one and only friend whom I could rely on has gone forever … It is unbelievable and heartbreaking 💔 I still remember how we instantly connected when we met for the first time 7 years ago during the shoot of our film Uvaa … From sharing secrets to supporting each other, you were always there for me bhai ❤️ R.I.P Mohit baghel ⭐️ I will miss you bhai … I wish R.I.P meant Return If Possible 😇” (sic)

Mohit was diagnosed with cancer in December last year after which he moved to Mathura to be with his family. As revealed by his friend and colleague from the industry, writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa, the actor was being treated at the AIIMS hospital in Delhi. The Dream Girl director mentioned that Baghel was a talented actor and his comic timings were unparalleled. He added that they were supposed to work in a film together but Mohit already had his dates blocked and then he got diagnosed with cancer. Shaandilyaa also said the late actor seemed fine and informed him in their last phone conversation that he was recovering well.

Mohit had worked with Salman Khan in the role of Chhote Amar Chaudhary in popular Hindi film Ready (2011). He was last seen in the role of Sidharth Malhotra’s aide in Jabariya Jodi (2019). May his soul rest in peace!