Mumbai: Television actor Addite Malik took to social media revealing that her 9-month-old baby with Mohit Malik was tested positive for coronavirus. She revealed that their son Ekbir had a fever of 102 degrees and that’s when all of them had to undergo the COVID-19 test. Unfortunately, Ekbir and one of the actor’s househelp was found infected.Also Read - Sports Authority Of India To Shut Down Training Centres Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases

“Battles happen from the moment a baby is inside a mother’s womb and yes children are stronger than we can ever imagine! My little Ekbir who has never had a fever till date, woke up one morning slightly warm. We checked his temperature and it was 102 degrees. The first thought that came to our mind was to test everyone and unfortunately, Ekbir and one of my househelps tested positive,” Addite wrote. Also Read - Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy Knockout Matches In Doubt Due To 57 Covid-19 Cases

Addite further mentioned that initially, she was shocked when her son contracted the virus, but later she decided to be playful for Ekbir. “Initially, I was shocked. I was wondering how did this happen but then Mohit and I decided that we had to look at it positively. Ekbir would fight it out and so would all of us as a family with increased immunity….Children catch on to their parents’ anxiety and nervousness quickly. It took us 2 to 3 hours but we decided that the house had to be playful for Ekbir and touchwood by God’s Grace he is out of it,” she wrote. Also Read - One Omicron Symptom That is Most Important in Distinguishing it From a Common Cold

The actor also mentioned that Ekbir has now fully recovered and they all have ended their quarantine too. Addite also asked fans to stay safe and to stay strong to fight the coronavirus.

Check Out Addite Malik’s Full Instagram Post Here:

Earlier this month, Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee revealed how their 11-month-old son Sufi was also rushed to the hospital after getting tested for coronavirus. The child was also admitted into ICU and had to undergo several tests.

Several Bollywood and television celebrities have been tested positive for coronavirus so far including, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Sharad Malhotra, Varun Sood, Erica Fernandes and Shikha Singh among others.