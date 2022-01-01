Mumbai: Actor Mohit Raina is now married. On Saturday, Uri: The Surgical Strike actor took to social media and surprised fans with a series of pictures from his intimate wedding ceremony. Mothi, who is now married to Aditi, had not even hinted at having a girlfriend until now. In the pictures, Mohit looks charming as always in a sherwani. On the other hand, his ladylove looks prettiest in a lehenga.Also Read - Shiddat Movie Review: Kabir Singh But More Sympathetic!

Sharing the pictures, Mohit wrote, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit."

Check out Mohit Raina’s wedding pictures here:

Fans and friends were quick to flood the comment section of Mohit's post with heartfelt wishes. Karan Johar, Dia Mirza and Mrunal Thakur among others congratulated the newlywed couple. "All the Uri star are married now," one of the social media users commented.

Mohit has worked in several shows. He gained popularity after he essayed the role of Lord Shiva in the television show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. The actor was also seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Recently, Mohit Raina was seen in Mumbai Diaries 26/11.