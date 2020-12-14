Bhojpuri actor Monalisa is all set to entertain the viewers with her new TV show titled Namak Issk Ka that features her in the role of Iravati. The show is currently being aired on Colors TV and is centred around a woman who’s a dancer by profession. While the story of Namak Issk Ka has already created a lot of controversies with many calling it misogynist and regressive, Monalisa’s appearance in the show is definitely one of the highlights. ` Also Read - Mouni Roy Dances to Salman Khan's Song at Punit Pathak-Nidhi Moony Singh's Wedding Reception - Watch Viral Video

The show's producer Gul Khan took to Instagram to share a video of Monalisa from the show in which she's seen dancing to a Bhojpuri number. Dressed in a sparkly wine coloured outfit, the actor is seen showing off her same desi dance moves that she's famous for in the Bhojpuri film industry. Check this out:

Monalisa also took to her own Instagram profile to share a few behind-the-scenes stills from the scene. The caption on her post read, “Many Shades of Iravati! Watch #NamakIsskKa tonight at 9pm only on @colorstv ♥️” (sic)

The actor was last seen playing the role of a witch in Star Plus’ show Nazar. The actor impressed the audience by playing the character of Mohanna. In the second innings, she now plays the character rooted in her industry as the show is set in Bihar. What do you think of Monalisa’s presence in the show?