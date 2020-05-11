Bhojpuri actor Monalisa, Shruti Sharma, and Sheezan Mohd starrer supernatural show Nazar 2 is going off-air amidst the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Actor Sheezan says that the decision is sad but given the circumstances, it was expected. Speaking to IANS, he revealed that he got a message from the production house that there will be a conference call where they told him that the show is going off-air. Also Read - Bhojpuri Sizzler And Nazar Fame Monalisa Flaunts Her Hot Dance Moves on 'Dhol Baje', Video Goes Viral

He was quoted as saying, "I was preparing for Iftaari and I got a message from the production house that there's gonna be a conference call between us, the actors, and the makers. Honestly speaking, I thought 'this can't be good news' because con call happens usually when the shoot is about to start or about to end. Unfortunately, I got a call saying that the show will not continue after the lockdown."



"It was obviously saddening but somewhere down the line given by the circumstances, it was kind of expected that it might happen because other shows have been shelved. I was also a bit surprised because we were absolutely fine in terms of TRPs, story-wise. We were doing amazing. We had just started a new track. People were loving it and yet the fans can't digest the fact that the show has ended," he added.

Monalisa also took to social media to announce the news to her fans and said that she is 'heartbroken' with show going-off air. She wrote, "Heart Broken…. But Amazing 2years of "NAZAR" … I still remember my 1st Day Of Shoot 18th May 2018……. Posted @withregram • @gulenaghmakhan Sad but true … Nazar to go off air now … feels like it was just yesterday it had launched ! TEAM NAZAR what an amazing job you guys did ! The most loving team of actors and technicians and writers I ever worked with ! Thank you,all of you for this wonderful journey! And thank you @starplus for this opportunity ! It's was roller coaster !!!! to many more to come!" (sic)

Earlier, the news that "Nazar 2" would go off air was confirmed by Gul Khan on social media. "Sad but true … Nazar to go off air now … feels like it was just yesterday it had launched ! TEAM NAZAR what an amazing job you guys did ! The most loving team of actors and technicians and writers I ever worked with ! Thank you,all of you for this wonderful journey!"



Last month, the television shows “Patiala Babes”, “Isharon Isharon Mein” and “Beyhadh 2” were terminated owing to the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.