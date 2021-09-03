Money Heist Season 5 Leaked: The fifth season of the famous Netflix show Money Heist has been released. While it was one of the most awaited shows of the year, fans were super excited about it. However, hours after its release, the show has been leaked on various torrent sites.Also Read - Is Professor Going to Die? Money Heist Season 5 Releases Today

Yes, Money Heist 5 has become the latest target of piracy sites such including Tamilrockers and Telegram. Hours after the much-loved show was released, it has been leaked online. Reportedly, Money Heist Season 5 has been leaked in HD quality for free download. The leak of the movie is an issue of concern for the makers of the movie because it impacts their earnings. Also Read - September 2021 OTT Binge Watch: Get Ready to Watch These Web-Series And Movies Releasing This Month

However, this is not the first time that a show has been leaked just hours after its release. Earlier, films and shows such as Shershaah, The Family Man 2, Sardar Ka Grandson, Mumbai Saga, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK also became the target of piracy sites. Also Read - Jaipur-based Firm Declares Sep 3 as 'Netflix and Chill Holiday’ to Watch Money Heist Season 5

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)