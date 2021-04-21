Television actor Chhavi Mittal, who is a fitness enthusiast, shared a 15-minutes video on Instagram but little did she know that she will be judged for being a ‘working mother’. A female user called her out for focussing more on herself ad work rather than taking care of her children. The netizen commented, “Where are your kids when you are making this video? Yeah maybe with the servants!! Ms So not superwoman #pretentious (sic)” Also Read - 'Yummy Yummy Wali Gaali': Yashraj Mukhate's New Song is The Perfect Answer to Internet Trolls | Watch

Chhavi decided to not remain shut and shared the reply on Instagram as a post. In the long note, she stated that shot the video after finishing all her domestic and professional work and putting her kids to bed at 11 pm. She wrote, “This question came on “14 day detox diet” video. Here’s my reply: I shot this video at 11pm in the night, after finishing all my office work, domestic work and after putting both kids to bed, when I got my “me” time. It took me 15 minutes to shoot because I didn’t memorize or prepare anything, I just spoke from my heart. That was your answer.” Also Read - Ajay Devgn And Kajol's Posts For Daughter Nysa on Her 18th Birthday Are Drenched in Pure Love

“But the reason to put this comment out here is to ask a question of my own. When will mothers stop putting other mothers down? When will we stop undermining and “judging” working mothers? For all mothers who are asked such questions implying, ‘just because you are working you are jeopardizing your child’s future’, remember, you are doing your best. You are teaching your little girl the importance of being independent, and you are teaching your little boy the importance of women’s independence. And for mothers who are trying to do something of their own while being at home, ditch the guilt, embrace your strength”, she added.

Chhavi Mittal is known for voicing her opinion on social media about the ongoing national issues.