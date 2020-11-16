Actor Aamna Sharif hosted a Diwali party at her residence in Mumbai inviting the who’s who of the television industry. Gracing the bash were some of the leading names of the small screen including Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Aamir Ali, and Karishma Tanna among others. While everyone looked their traditional best and dolled up in stunning ethnic outfits, Mouni just took her fashion game a notch ahead and also made her fans swoon over her dance moves. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Pink Lehenga on Diwali Took '4 Months, 35 Kids And 13 Karigars' to be Made - See Pics

The famous Naagin of the small screen grooved to the tunes of the song Bole Chudiyan with her girls and looked absolutely lovely. The video that was shared by Arjun's fans on social media is now going viral. It shows a dark room where the girls including Mouni and Aamna are dancing to the song from Karan Johar's Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham. Check out this video:

For the Diwali bash at her friend’s house, Mouni wore a lovely white floral lehenga by designer label Picchika. The lehenga came with a hand-painted floral print and delicate fabric that worked wonders on Mouni. The actor further styled her lehenga with a chunky Kundan neckpiece and a sleek maang-tika. The hostess though decided to go big in her statement diamond neckpiece styled with a pink sparkly lehenga. Karishma Tanna, who never fails to impress with her fashion choices, once again stole the show in her black saree that she paired with a sleek kundan neckpiece and matching earrings.

Who was your best-dressed celeb of the evening?