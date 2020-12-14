Choreographer Punit J Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh got married last week in a traditional wedding ceremony. The newlyweds hosted a star-studded reception on Saturday that was attended by the likes of Mouni Roy, Shakti Mohan, Mukti Mohan, Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Dharmesh Yelande among many others from the dance fraternity of Bollywood. One of the videos that is going viral on social media currently sees Mouni dancing her heart out to a song from Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. Also Read - Punit Pathak-Nidhi Moony Singh Get Married: All Inside Pictures And Videos From Their Dreamy Wedding

Mouni takes over the dance floor with the Mohan sisters and lets her hair down. She matches steps to the tunes of ‘Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai’ that was originally picturised on Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The actor, who’s a fabulous dancer, looked like the happiest guest at the party where even the newlyweds gave the performance of their lives. Both Punit and Nidhi made everything look magical as they danced romantically to the ever-so-lovely title track of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Check out Mouni’s video here: Also Read - Choreographer Punit Pathak And Nidhi Moony Singh to Get Married Today - All About The Low-Key Affair

Now check out Punit and Nidhi dancing their way into the hearts of the guests:

For her appearance at the wedding reception, Mouni wore an indigo tie-and-dye saree by designer label Reeti Arneja. It was a drape saree that came with a heavily embroidered blouse and the actor styled it with some Kundan and pearl jewellery. She looked lovely. The bride, however, chose yet another pastel lehenga for her reception. Nidhi looked pretty in a peach coloured lehenga while Punit opted for a burgundy three-piece formal suit.