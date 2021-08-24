Mumbai: Actor Mouni Roy has once again treated fans with her impressive dance skills. Wiping off mid-week blues, she dropped her video grooving to the classic song ‘Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar’ in a black-silver lehenga. Taking to Instagram, she shared the video and captioned it, “Lover of the classics.. #WhenInWaitingForTheShot. (sic)” In the video, she can be seen clad in a black-silver lehenga teamed up with a sexy blouse with balloon sleeves.Also Read - Mouni Roy Hilariously Grooves To Badshah's 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' With Her Girl Gang | Watch

She completed her look with a huge maangtikka, several bangles, smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, kohl in eyes, subtle makeup and a dash of lipstick. She styled her hair in soft curls leaving tresses to fall back. Also Read - Mouni Roy in Bottle Green Lehenga Worth Rs 2,25,000 is Beautiful Beyond Words

The fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Also Read - Mouni Roy Raises Temperature in Rs 17,940 Hot Bottle Green Striped Shimmer Saree That Every Woman Must Have

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)



Earlier, she shared her video grooving to popular song Bachpan Ka Pyaar by Badshah featuring internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video where she can be seen grooving to the hit song with her girl gang. In the video, she can be seen clad in a sexy blue bralette and black tights. She glammed up her look with smokey eyes and subtle makeup as she left her hair natural and open. She captioned it, “While we were at it yesterday. P.s I swear we rehearsed also. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.