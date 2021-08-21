Mumbai: Actor Mouni Roy, who is known for her dancing skills, has treated fans with her hilarious video as she grooves on the popular song Bachpan Ka Pyaar by Badshah featuring internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video where she can be seen grooving to the hit song with her girl gang. In the video, she can be seen clad in a sexy blue bralette and black tights. She glammed up her look with smokey eyes and subtle makeup as she left her hair natural and open.Also Read - Ranu Mondal Joins The Viral 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Trend, Sings The Song in Her Soulful Voice | Watch

She captioned it, “While we were at it yesterday. P.s I swear we rehearsed also. (sic)” Also Read - Mouni Roy in Bottle Green Lehenga Worth Rs 2,25,000 is Beautiful Beyond Words

Fans dropped hearts and fire emojis on her dance video. Also Read - Did MG Hector Gift 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' Boy Sahdev Dirdo a Car Worth Rs 23 Lakhs? Here's the Truth

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)



Earlier, she shared yet another video grooving to the latest internet trend. She wrote, “Because why not. With em cuties. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)



Talking about the song, it starts with Sahdev singing his viral song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’. The song portrays the story of little Sahdev singing the song for his crush and Badshah, Aastha and Rico also give out some of the hilarious moments in the song. However, the little girl by the end falls in love with Sahdev but breaks up after reaching the adult age. Bachpan Ka Pyar song has captured the imagination of the meme-crazy nation who has been churning remixes on the original ‘Baspan ka Pyar’ video and posting their own lip-sync versions.

For the unversed, Sahdev is a young boy, hailing from Chattisgarh’s Sukma district, who became an internet sensation on social media after his ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ reel on social media. The 10-year-old boy has also been affiliated by Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.