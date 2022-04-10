Mouni Roy never fails to put the internet on fire. Her latest phot dump surely did the work. She looks a sight to behold forever in the latest series of pictures. Displaying her avatars in different colours, she has oozed ultra-sexy vibes. Mouni has always been appreciated for her quintessential fashion choices. From dresses to sarees, her sartorial choices has always been A1. Her recent throwback will make your go weak at your knees.Also Read - On Smriti Irani’s Birthday, Mouni Roy Pens Beautiful Note For Her ‘Di’: I Wish to be Like You

Taking it to Instagram, Mouni uploaded a series of pictures. She looked absolutely drop dead gorgeous in the photo dump. The caption read," #takemeback." She wore numerous different outfit and looked breathtakingly amazing!



Mouni Roy has always been a beach baby. She never fails to upload her beach pictures on time. She also shared a few pictures back in her time in Dubai. She always keeps her fans updated with her social as well as professional life. Her Instagram post is flooded with heart and heart-popped-out eye emojis. Tons of fans have commented on the post. One of the comments read,” Jaan logi kya mouni,” while the other read, “sizzling beauty.”

On the workfront, she will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. It is a sci-fi trilogy in different languages like – Hindi, Tamil, Telgu, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie is a Dharma Productions by Karan Johar.