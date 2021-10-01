Mumbai: Mouni Roy‘s relationship with boyfriend Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar is known to all. The rumoured couple have been spotted together several times. However, if reports are to be believed, the television actor is planning to marry her boyfriend soon. As per a report in News18, Mouni Roy will be marrying Suraj Nambiar in January 2022. The report mentions that Mouni’s cousin Vidyut Roysarkar has revealed the same while talking to a newspaper in her hometown of Cooch Bihar. The duo is likely to tie the knot either in Dubai or in Italy.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner is Arjun Bijlani, Confirms Mouni Roy- See Trophy’s Pic

Earlier this year, Mouni’s mother met Suraj’s parents at a meeting that happened at Mandira Bedi’s residence. Meeting at Mandira’s house- who is a very close friend of Mouni Roy, was also attended by Mouni’s brother Mukhar Roy. Even during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in 2020, Mouni was in Dubai with Suraj’s sister and family. Also Read - Disha Parmar or Mouni Roy: Who Pulled Off The Silver Shimmery Saree Better?

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy recently visited the Maldives and flooded social media with her stunning pictures. Also Read - Hina Khan is Unbelievably Humble, And Mouni Roy is a Sweetheart: Mamta Handa Opens up on Her Chat Show Be You-Ghar Ki Baat | Exclusive

On the work front, Mouni Roy has worked in several television shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Naagin among others. After getting fame from television, Mouni also achieved success in Bollywood. She was last seen in Zee5 film London Confidential. Currently, Mouni is awaiting the release of her next film, Brahmastra in which she will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.