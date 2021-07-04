Mumbai: Actor Mouni Roy took to social media sharing a picture from filmmaker Raj Kaushal’s prayer meet which was held on Saturday. Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30 following a massive cardiac arrest. Also Read - Ronit Roy Reveals That Raj Kaushal Had Planned A Web Series With Him | Details Inside

In the image shared by Mouni Roy, a framed picture of the late filmmaker was placed in between a bunch of white flowers. A signboard was also placed that read, “We all miss you #Raji.” Mouni Roy shared the image and wrote, “We do…It’ll never be the same again” along with a broken heart emoji. Mandira Bedi’s family and friends including Mouni Roy and Vidya Malavade attended Raj Kaushal’s prayer meet and paid tributes to her late husband. Also Read - Mandira Bedi Was Taking Raj Kaushal to Hospital, he Died in Car: Sulaiman Merchant Reveals All

While Raj Kaushal passed away earlier this week, it was heartbreaking to see a grieving Mandira performing the last rites of her husband and even carrying the bier to the crematorium. Following Raj’s death, friend and music composer Sulaiman Merchant talked about what happened a few hours before Raj’s demise and said, “Raj was feeling uneasy in the evening. Well, he took an antacid tablet. Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted swiftly and called Ashish Chaudhary, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness. I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I’m not wrong. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late.”

Raj and Mandira got married in 1999 and welcomed their first child in 2011. The couple also adopted a daughter later.