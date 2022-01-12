Mouni Roy wedding update: After Katrina Kaif, Ankita Lokhande and Shraddha Arya, actor Mouni Roy is all set to get married in a lavish wedding ceremony. The actor is expected to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend and businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa. A report published in Hindustan Times revealed that the couple has chosen India to get married this month itself.Also Read - Mouni Roy is a Vision to Behold in Rs 38.5k Indigo Bling Bralette And Pantsuit

Mouni Roy’s wedding date and time:

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are expected to tie the knot on January 27. The couple has reportedly flown back from Dubai and is busy preparing for their intimate wedding. As reported by the daily, the wedding is likely to take place in the afternoon.

Mouni Roy’s wedding venue:

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar will be getting married at a plush resort in Goa called 'W'. It's near Vagator beach and is a popular venue among celebrities. The wedding will take place with a sea-view amid the sprawling sky, the blue beach and the palm trees.

Mouni Roy’s wedding guests’ list:

Mouni Roy’s sea-facing beach wedding is expected to see many big celebs from Bollywood. The actor’s director friend Ayan Mukerji, producers Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, and friends Aashka Goradia, Mandira Bedi among others are reportedly confirmed as the guests at the wedding. After the wedding, the couple is expected to throw a dance bash for which the Naagin star is already rehearsing with her close friends and dance reality show alumni Pratik Utekar and Rahul Shetty.

Mouni and Suraj have been dating each other for many years. The groom is a famous businessman settled in Dubai and while the speculations were rife that the actor will be getting married in Dubai itself, the couple has finally zeroed down on Goa. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Mouni Roy’s wedding!