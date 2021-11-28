Mumbai: Its wedding season and several celebrities are getting married. However, if reports are to be believed, Mouni Roy can be the next one in line. While it is no secret that Mouni has been dating Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar, reportedly, the duo is planning to marry soon. As per a report in ETimes, Mouni Roy will tie the knot will boyfriend Suraj on January 27 and their pre-wedding ceremonies will be held on January 26. The report also claimed that the duo is likely to get married either in Dubai or Italy. The details have been shared by Mouni’s cousin who also claims that the wedding will be followed by a reception in Cooch Bihar. “Her close friends have been asked to save the date. The venue is yet to be disclosed. It could be a destination wedding. A function will be hosted in her hometown, Cooch Behar, as well,” the report claims.Also Read - Mouni Roy Flaunts An Hourglass Figure As She Reads A Book In Sizzling Black Bikini At Maldives

Earlier this year, Mouni's mother met Suraj's parents at a meeting that happened at Mandira Bedi's residence. Meeting at Mandira's house- who is a very close friend of Mouni Roy, was also attended by Mouni's brother Mukhar Roy. Even during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in 2020, Mouni was in Dubai with Suraj's sister and family.

On the work front, Mouni Roy has worked in several television shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Naagin among others. After getting fame from television, Mouni also achieved success in Bollywood. She was last seen in Zee5 film London Confidential. Currently, Mouni is awaiting the release of her next film, Brahmastra in which she will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.