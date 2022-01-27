Mouni Roy Bengali wedding videos: Actor Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar in a Bengali ceremony after a Malayalee wedding in the day. The couple looked resplendent as they dolled up in red and white attires and took the saat pheras as per the Bengali wedding customs. Mouni’s pictures and videos in a red bridal lehenga are now going viral on social media. The bride chose to wear a dreamy Sabyasachi lehenga in the brightest colour of red with the famous handmade gota kiran. Mouni also had ‘ayushmati bhava’ written on the edge of her bridal dupatta while she teamed up her lehenga with uncut diamond and emerald jewellery. The actor kept her look all traditional with a medium-sized nose ring and smokey makeup. Mouni looked absolutely radiant.Also Read - Smriti Irani Shares Emotional Post For Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar: ‘She Came Into My Life 17 Years Ago…’

Check out Mouni Roy’s pictures and videos from her Bengali wedding with Suraj Nambiar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telly Drama Official (@tellydramaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Blogger (@wedding_diaries_1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mouni Roy Fan page (@mouniroy__fanpage)

Mouni and Suraj got married at a lavish hotel in Goa in the presence of their family members and close friends. Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Aashka Goradia, Rohini Iyer and Manmeet Singh (of Meet Bros duo) were present to bless the couple on the big day.

While everything about Mouni’s look seemed pretty and dreamy, some sindoor (vermillion) that was left sprinkled on her nose just made the entire look come together like magic. Styled by Ritika Devnani, Mouni wore a white and red silk saree for her Malayalee wedding that took place in the day. For her Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies, she chose to go subtle yet contemporary in white and red lehengas. Do you love Mouni’s red bridal look? Our best wishes to the newlyweds!