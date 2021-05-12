Mumbai: TV actor Mukesh Khanna has quashed the rumours about his death and said that he is ‘perfectly alright’. The 62-year-old actor took to Facebook to share a video of himself where he can be seen busting his death hoax. In the video, he said, “I have come here to tell you that I am perfectly alright. I was asked to refute these rumours and that is what I want to do. I am perfectly alright and I have your blessings.” Also Read - 1 Ramayana, Many Movies: From Prabhas to Akshay Kumar - List of People Making Films on Lord Ram

He further went on to extend his gratitude to his fans for their concerns and also stated that he has been receiving a lot of phone calls due to the rumours of his death. He added, “Thank you very much for the concern. I have been getting a lot of phone calls and that is why I felt like informing my fans that I am perfectly alright.” Also Read - Mukesh Khanna Puts Up Clarification On His Sexist Remark, Says ‘I Commented On How MeToo Can Happen’

In the caption of his post, the Shaktimaan actor refuted the rumours of him being admitted to a hospital due to Covid-19. He wrote, “With blessings of you all, I am healthy and safe. Neither I have COVID-19 nor was I admitted in any hospital.” He also slammed those who spread false rumours and called for putting an end to fake news. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Responds to Mukesh Khanna’s Statement Calling His Comedy Show ‘Vulgar’

Fans of the actor flooded comments section wishing him good length and longevity. He rose to fame with the late 1990s show Shaktimaan, in which he essayed the role of superhero. He also featured in BR Chopra’s mythological drama Mahabharat. He played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat.