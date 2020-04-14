Actor Mukesh Khanna recently talked about the re-runs of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and BR Chopra’s Mahabharat citing that the younger generation of the country should watch these shows. He mentioned that young people like Sonakshi Sinha who lack knowledge of these epics should be glued to their TV screens these days. Khanna also lashed out at filmmaker Ekta Kapoor for destroying the essence of Mahabharat and having a ‘tattooed’ Draupadi in her show. Now, in his latest interaction with Bombay Times, the veteran actor explained why he made such offensive statements against Sonakshi and Ekta. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, April 11, 2020: Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna For Taking Jibe at Sonakshi Sinha, Says 'What Qualifies Him to be Expert on Ramayan'

Khanna said he stands by what he said about Ekta Kapoor's version of Mahabharat because it never looked like Indians were playing the characters in the show. Earlier in a statement, the Shaktimaan actor had said, "The new version of Shaktimaan cannot be the way Ekta Kapoor made Mahabharat (in 2008) by putting a tattoo on Draupadi's shoulder. She had said that she was making Mahabharat for modern people. Sanskriti kabhi modern nahi ho sakti, putri. Jis din Sanskriti ko modern karoge, khatam ho jayegi."

Adding more to his previous statement, Khanna said he has a right to say that Ekta's version of Mahabharat is not based on the original and she should watch the re-runs of these epic shows. "Ekta's Mahabharat looked like Greeks were playing Hindustanis. I do have the right to say that these versions are not based on the original," he said.

The actor commented on the entire controversy around his statement for Sonakshi Sinha. He said he didn’t want to demean Sonakshi by taking her name but just wanted to set the right example for today’s generation about being aware of their iconic texts than falling for Harry Potter. He said he has immense respect for Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi’s father, and he understands why his statement upset him.

The actor said, “I took Sonakshi’s name as a mere example. It does not mean I was trying to demean her or question her knowledge. I am not claiming to be the guardian of Ramayan and Hindu literature, but as a citizen of India, I do feel that it is our duty to introduce our literature and history to today’s generation because they are more interested in TikTok and Harry Potter. Once again, if Shatruji feels that taking Sonakshi’s name was a mistake, then yes, it is. But, it was not intentional.”

