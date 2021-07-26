Mumbai: Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Ji in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has broken silence on the reports of quitting the show. She called these reports false and explained why is she absent from the sets.Also Read - Munmun Dutta Casteist Slur Controversy: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast Made To Sign Undertaking | Details Here

In an interview with a leading daily, Munmun Dutta has clarified that she is not quitting the show. She also added that she is absent from the sets because the track did not require her. “Over the past 2-3 days, few things were falsely reported, which had negative implications on my life. People are saying that I did not report on the sets of the show and it is totally untrue. The truth is that the track in the show did not require my presence. Therefore, I was not called for shooting. Production decides the scenes and the next track. I don’t decide that. I am just an individual who goes to work, does her job and comes back. So if I am not required in the scenes, I will obviously not shoot,” the actor said. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji Aka Munmun Dutta Is NOT Quitting Show, Production Confirms

Munmun Dutta also added that if she plans to quit the popular sitcom, she will make an official announcement. “If I plan to quit the show, I will declare it myself because viewers are emotionally attached to my character and they deserve to know the truth than just speculate,” she said. Also Read - Rajpal Yadav On Rejecting Jethalal Role In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: 'I Hope I Get Good Fortune To Do The Roles'

Munmun’s clarification comes days after the show’s production dismissed the reports of Munmun Dutta quitting the show. “Munmun Dutta continues to remain part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Babita ji. Any rumors about her quitting the show are baseless and incorrect,” Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s production house, Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd owned by Asitt Kumar Modi had confirmed the news to ETimes.

Earlier this year, multiple FIRs were registered against Munmun Dutta for allegedly using a derogatory term against a community in a viral video on social media. Back then, FIR was filed under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. However, the actor later issued an apology and wrote that she never intended to hurt or humiliate anyone.