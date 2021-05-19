Mumbai: A case was registered against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta on Tuesday evening over her controversial video where she allegedly used the casteist slur. The case was registered under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Investigations are underway. The community members also staged a protest on Tuesday afternoon following which a case was registered. DSP Bhanwar Singh Sisodia said that the complaint of Manoj Parmar, a case was registered against the television actor Munmun Dutta. Also Read - Bhavya Gandhi aka Tappu of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Remembers His Father, Thanks Sonu Sood For Help

Earlier, an FIR has been registered against the actor at Hansi Police Station in Hissar, Haryana under section 3(1) (u) of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Rajat Kalsan, a lawyer, shared a copy of the FIR against Munmun Dutta on Twitter. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Munmun Dutta in Legal Trouble For Using Casteist Slur In Video

First information report has been registered against the actress Munmun Dutta @ Babita ji at police station City Hansi under section 3(1) (u) of SC ST POA act.

First information report has been registered against the actress Munmun Dutta @ Babita ji at police station City Hansi under section 3(1) (u) of SC ST POA act.

Complaint is got registered by dalit rights activist Rajat kalsan.



Munmun, while demonstrating her make-up techniques, was seen saying that she wanted to look good and referred to members of a particular Scheduled Caste to say she did not want to look like them in the viral video. Giving a makeup tutorial, she said, “Lip tint ko halka sa blush ki tarah laga liya hai because main YouTube pe aane wali hoon aur main achha dikhn chahti hoon. Bh***i ki tarah nahi dikhna chahti hoon.” For those who don’t know, the term used by the actor was coined by the upper caste in the 19th century to denote Dalit class members employed in sanitation and manual scavenging.

UC celebraties like @moonstar4u, normalise casteist slurs & Casteism in Society. Shall not tolerated! Unconstitutional & shall be booked under SC/ST act immediately. #ArrestMunmunDutta pic.twitter.com/yrLY5RElsh — Ritesh (@outcastritesh) May 10, 2021



After the video created a stir on social media, she apologised for the same. She shared an official statement that reads, “This is in reference to a video I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of it meaning I immediately took the part down. I sincerely would like to apologise to every single person who have been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same (sic).”

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta is popularly known as BabitaJi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.