Mumbai: Troubles are only increasing for Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta for allegedly using a derogatory term against a community in a viral video on social media. Another FIR has been registered against the actor under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, as per the ANI report.

Another FIR was earlier registered against Munmun in Indore based on a complaint lodged by Akhil Bharatiya Balai Mahasangh president Manoj Parmar, under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. In the complaint, Manoj said that the use of a ‘racist’ word by the actor in her video has hurt the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community, especially the Valmiki community.

Similar FIRs were lodged against Dutta in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh after a portion of the YouTube video went viral on social media. However, Munmun Dutta later apologised for her controversial remark.

UC celebraties like @moonstar4u, normalise casteist slurs & Casteism in Society. Shall not tolerated! Unconstitutional & shall be booked under SC/ST act immediately. #ArrestMunmunDutta pic.twitter.com/yrLY5RElsh — Ritesh (@outcastritesh) May 10, 2021



She shared an official statement that reads, “This is in reference to a video I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of it meaning I immediately took the part down. I sincerely would like to apologise to every single person who have been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same (sic).”

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta is popularly known as BabitaJi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.