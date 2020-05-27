Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 4 starring Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Vijyendra Kumeria, and Anita Hassanandani will not return on the TV screens. The cast of the film will meet just once more to shoot for the wrap-up episode and the team will then start prepping for the new season of Naagin series which include new faces, new storyline, new twists, and turns. After Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma has also been shown the door. Also Read - Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 to go Off Air Post Lockdown to Make Way For Naagin 5? Here is All You Need to Know

Speaking about the same, actor Vijyendra told Pinkvilla, "What I have heard is we will be wrapping up the show after the lockdown, but we will be shooting the end. However, I don't know about season 5 yet. I know that this is going to happen in the industry so I was expecting this to happen given the fact that it has happened with a lot of shows so I am okay with that, hopefully, something will come about."



A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, “The makers are planning a complete revamp for Naagin 4, with new faces, new storyline, and new twists and turns. Rashami’s character does not fit in the post-lockdown version of the show and she has already been informed about it by the production team.”

“It has been over two months since the lockdown and it will not be an easy task to get people hooked on to the show once again just as before. Things will change post lockdown. People will see things in a different way. So we do not know what is exactly going to work and the makers will have to take the risk anyway. So this entire trial and error system will go on for a few days, especially for television”, the source added.



Naagin 4, produced by Balaji Telefilms, revolved around shape-shifting female snakes (Naagins) who were behind fabled naagmani and were revenge-seeking.