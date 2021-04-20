Mumbai: Popular TV actor Kajal Pisal who is known for her role in Naagin and Savitri Devi College & Hospital, had tested positive for COVID-19. While speaking to an entertainment portal, Kajal revealed how her condition worsened despite the fact that a fortnight has passed after she contracted the Novel Coronavirus. Everyone told her she will be fine in a week or 14 days but her health just deteriorated, followed by adding another set of ailments. Kajal Pisal said, “I’m in the worst phase of my life. In the beginning, when I was infected and had symptoms, I was fine otherwise. My doctor told me that I would have to rest for a month. My friends and family members also told me I’d be normal after a week or almost 14 days. But, with time passing, my condition is taking a toll on me”. Also Read - Indian Idol 12’s Powerplay Rule: Contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal And Others Will be Evicted Together - All You Need to Know

Kajal added that she was also diagnosed with vertigo and had no control over her body. “I started suffering vertigo and almost lost control over my body. It was scary. However, now I am recovering but there is still a lot of weakness. I’m scared and depressed as I almost saw my death bed days back,” she said. Also Read - Somya Seth on Battling Suicidal Thoughts When She Was Pregnant: ‘I Could Kill Myself, My Son Saved Me’

Kajal Pisal has urged her fans and followers to be careful and not take COVID lightly. “People who think Covid is normal and people recover after being in quarantine, I would ask them to not take it for granted. It’s the scariest thing and a nightmare. In my life, I have never been in bed for so long. But I have no option now,” she added. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Fees Per Episode of Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha And Others Revealed

“I feel afraid and upset to be away from my daughter and my husband. But I’m more afraid to go close to them. I don’t know if even after recovering totally will I get the courage to hug them. I request people to understand the pain of Covid and to be careful,” Kajal Pisal concluded.

On April 20, Kajal shared on her social media that she has tested negative for covid.

We wish for her speedy recovery.