Naagin 5 August 16, 2020 Written Update: The Cheel (Dheeraj Dhoopar) enters the Shiv temple and kicks Naag Raj (Mohit Malhotra) out of the temple. The army of Cheel follows him and enters inside the temple. Naagins tries to stop Adi Naagin (Hina Khan) and Cheel and Naag Raj start fighting. Naag Raj fell unconscious and Cheel holds Adi Naagin and tells her that she belongs to him. The army of Cheel flies away from the temple and Cheel stabs Naag Raj and he dies leaving Adi Naagin devastated. Cheel drags Adi Naagin and she attacks him. He asks her to be his but Naagin denies and threatens him to kill him million times. Adi Naagin strikes him with her poison and he fell off the mountain.

Lord Shiva curse her in anger and says that she will be reborn after 10,000 years she will be reborn again and so will the Naag Raj and Cheel. Lord Shiva says that when the secret of the temple will be out, the characters will be new but the story will repeat itself. Adi Naagin kills herself.

Dev gets his life back and Bella hugs him to live happily ever after.