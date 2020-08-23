Naagin 5 August 16, 2020 Written Update: Bani reaches police and show the video to the cop. Meanwhile, the scene takes you in the flashback and shows that Meer did not kill Noor but it was somebody else. Meer just buried her. On the other hand, police delete the video and blames Bani for wasting the time of the cop and levelling false allegations on the family. As Bani storms out of the police station, Meer meets Bani and they keep looking at each other. Also Read - Naagin 5 August 22, 2020 Written Update: Meer Kills Noor, Gets Lovestruck, Jay-Bani Fall in Love With Each Other

Noor takes the entry in the temple in a form of Naagin and Bani too takes the form of Sarveshreshth Adi Naagin.

