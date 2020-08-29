Naagin 5 August 29, 2020 Written Update: Today’s episode begins in the Shiv temple as Noor takes the Naagin avatar. Noor reveals that the Cheel army killed and buried her but is still alive. Cheels threaten to kill her and she gets scared. Bani enters the temple and takes the Adi Naagin form and threatens to kill the two cheels who tried to kill Noor. Bani attacks the Cheel as one of them points a gun at her and grabs them by her tail. Another Cheel takes the eagle form and tries to escape but Bani captures him. As she kills one of the cheel, the other calls his friend to seek help. Bani attacks the other cheel and kills him too. Also Read - Naagin 5 August 23, 2020 Written Update: Jay, Bani Take Their Original Naag And Naagin Form, Meer Too Takes Cheel Form

Bani takes the human form and leaves from the temple and finds Jay but the latter feels weak and as he is about to faint again, Bani hols his hand and he gets a flashback from his past life. The two had a moment.

Meanwhile, Meer with his gang reaches the temple and the video of the whole fight is recorded in the phone. In the eyes of dead cheel, Meer saw the face of Bani, who killed him. Meer swears to know everything about the Adi Naagin, Bani. As Jay drops Bani at home, her aunt invites the former inside, in a bid to get him married to one of her daughter.

Meer swears to take revenge for the death of his two gang members. On the other hand, Jay narrates the flashback story to his siblings and once again gets the flashback. He realizes that Naageshwari killed herself for him in the past life and swears that he wants to know everything about Bani and what connection he has with her. Bani, also narrates the incident to her sister and says that she feels that she has a hatred connection with Meer and it is related to her past life. She also realizes that she has a connection with Jay.

Bani and her sister saw a shadow outside her house and gets alerted. When she opens the door, she finds Jay standing there. He says that she has his phone and they once again have a moment. Jay expresses that whenever she touches his hand, he gets a flashback and feels he has a past life connection with her. Meera locks Bani and Jay in the cupboard as her aunt comes inside the room. The aunt says that they picked Bani from the streets and it is her duty to do all the household work. Jay also gets to know that she is ill-treated by her aunt.