Naagin 5 August 30, 2020 Written Update: Tonight's episode begins with Bani and Jay in the Shiv temple. Jay asks Bani to hold his hand so that she can remember her past life. Meer also arrives at the temple and wonder what bani and Jay are doing in the temple. He further won and wonders if Bani is the Adi Naagin but then feels that an innocent girl like her can't be the Naagin and decides to know everything about her. Unable to remember anything about the past life, Bani asks Jay not to stress much about it. She then tells him about how she lost her mother in a plane accident and how she survived the plane crash. Jay also reveals that he was in the same plane crash and lost his parents but he survived too.

Meer in his eagle form comes near Bani and Jay and tries to attack them. Bani says that she is scared of Eagles and Jay tries to fight him. Bani then runs away and Jay follows him. She says that she is scared of eagles and today she got even more frightened. Meer then comes in his human form and says that Bani can’t be a naagin and is just a normal girl. Also Read - Naagin 5 August 23, 2020 Written Update: Jay, Bani Take Their Original Naag And Naagin Form, Meer Too Takes Cheel Form

Jay goes to get the car and asks Bani to wait in the temple. Bani then feels the anger and says that she will kill the evil eagles and wipe them away from the world. The scene takes you to the next day where Bani is seen waiting in the rain for her first day in Jay’s office and then Meer reaches disguised as a driver and says that Jay has sent the car to pick her up. She sits in the car and realises that it’s Meer and she asks him to stop the car or she will jump out of the car. He then stops the car at Jay’s owned restaurant.

She reaches the office and calls Jay Sir and says that in the restaurant everyone is equal and there should not be any ‘sir or ma’am’. She then thanks him for the job and he replies that he needed a manager and shows her around the restaurant.



On the other hand, Meer’s house worker mistakenly put paint on his shoes and he starts to clean his shoes. Bani and Jay start discussing the work and she cuts her hand but Bani heals her wound with Naagin powers. Naina calls Bani and tells her that she wants to tell her something important. She says that she is in danger and she has to stay alert. Then only, Meer with his gang enters the restaurant. Meer reveals that she has bought the above floor nd Jay and Bani are left worried. However, bani asks Meer to get out and closes the door of the restaurant. Meer feels insulted and his gang inflames him even more. Bani and Jay feel angry knowing the fact that Meer has bought the upper floor. Meer then enters the restaurant again with his gang to party for the inauguration hosted by Jay’s restaurant. Jay shuffles through the food cooper pots and Bani asks him to stop. Jay asks Bani to ignore him and Meer says that I am Gabbar and she is Basanti. Meer then says that hope she hasn’t mix poison in his drinks and she says that yes if he drinks it, he will die. He drinks multiple shots and says that the poison worked as he has fallen even more for her now. He, his gang and family members play the music and start dancing. Jay asks Bani to take a break but she says that she can handle them, Jay insisted her to take a break and asks Meer to back off.



Bani tells Jay and Meer and the gang are into some foul play and there is only one way to know about it. Jay tries to stop her but she goes towards Meer and he holds her hand while dancing. Meer’s father reveals that over the years he has tortured many naagins and to kill the Adi naagin, he intentionally crashed the plane but she survived. He further says that he tried to know the name of the kid who survived the plane crash but was unsuccessful. He says that Bani is Adi Naagin and as per the astrology, Meer will be killed by Adi Naagin. He further swears to kill Adi Naagin and plans to kidnap Bani but ensures that Meer should not know about this.

Meer and Bani dance with each other on a romantic track as Jay stands and gets jealous. Naina calls up Bani but she doesn’t pick up. She then calls Jay and he asks her to come to the restaurant.

