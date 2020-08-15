Naagin 5 August 9, 2020 Written Update: Sarvashresth Adi Naagin (Hina Khan) begins narrating her story to Bela (Nia Sharma). She says its way back centuries ago when Naagin did not have the blessings of taking human forms. During that time, Cheel (Eagle) had the blessing of taking the human form and it tuned out to be a curse for the Naagins. The army of cheels come and eat the dead animals which marks the entry of Dheeraj Dhoopar. Adi Naagin reveals that they became stronger and dangerous for Naagins. Also Read - Naagin 5 August 9, 2020 Written Update: Lord Shiva Calls Sarvashresth Adi Naagin to Reveal Secret of The Temple in Bid to Save Dev

Parag Tyagi plays the role of the king of Cheels who orders the army to hunt for Naag mani and the army attacks the temple. Adi Naagin then attacks the army by blowing fire from the mouth and then she takes the human form as she protects the naag mani from the cheels. This was the first time when Naagin took the human form. Lord Shiva appears in front of her and orders her to destroy the cheel army. She then fights with them using her power and with the blessing of Lord Shiva. After winning the fight against cheels, Lord Shiva blesses Adi Naagin of being Sarvashresth Adi Naagin. Lord Shiva performs tandav in the temple. Also Read - Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra, Dheeraj Dhoopar Starrer Naagin 5 Premieres Tonight: Everything You Need to Know About Supernatural Show