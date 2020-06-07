Ekta Kapoor Naagin 5 has been the talk of the town ever since TV czarina announced the news installment of the show. Days after it was reported that Dipika Kakar and Mehak Chahal will be playing leads on the show, now the news of popular TV actor Divyanka Tripathi’s name has come up to play the lead Naagin on the show alongside Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz and actor Kritika Sengar. Also Read - Naagin 5: First Look of Ekta Kapoor's Show Goes Viral, Fans Want Hina Khan to Play The Lead

Though, there has been no official announcement on the same but the fans of Divyanka really got excited with the news. However, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor called it a ‘False News’. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Nope, False News”. (sic) Also Read - Naagin 5: Bigg Boss 12 Fame Dipika Kakar Approached For Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show?

Earlier, Mahek also dismissed the reports of being approached for Naagin 5.

Taking to Instagram, Ekta clarified that Naagin starring Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai will go off-air and will have a fantastic four-episode finale. She also shared a video on Twitter and said, “I have been asked constantly about Naagin 4, so let me clear the things once and for all. Naagin 4 is getting a fantastic end because you can’t start from the middle in order to start a finish. So, we are ending Naagin 4 and then getting back to Naagin 5 immediately”.

Earlier, speaking about the show going off-air, Nia Sharma told Times of India, “Honestly speaking, I can’t complain because the television industry is badly affected and we don’t know when the shoots will resume. When you restart shoots after two-three months, you would want to begin on a fresh note. In such a situation, I, too, would have taken a similar decision.”