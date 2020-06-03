Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 5 will soon hit the television screens and Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4 will come to its end. As soon as, the news of the new season broke out, fans got excited about the show. Now, a picture, touted to be the first poster of the daily soap, has gone insanely viral on social media. Fans were quick to react to the picture and many requested makers of the show to cast popular TV actor Hina Khan for the show. Also Read - Naagin 5: Bigg Boss 12 Fame Dipika Kakar Approached For Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show?

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Dipika Kakar, winner of Bigg Boss 12, has been approached for Naagin 5. The reports also suggest that Ekta has been trying to get Dipika on-board for the longest time but it could not happen. The makers have already started working on the new season and there have been reports that Bigg Boss 5 runner-up Mehek Chahel has also been approached for the show. Also Read - Hindustani Bhau Files a Police Complaint Against Ekta Kapoor For Inappropriate Sex Scene in a Web-Series

Take a look at the photo here:



Speaking about Naagin 4 going off-air, lead actor Nia Sharma told TOI, “Honestly speaking, I can’t complain because the television industry is badly affected and we don’t know when the shoots will resume. When you restart shoots after two-three months, you would want to begin on a fresh note. In such a situation, I, too, would have taken a similar decision.”

On the other hand, Vijyendra Kumeria told Pinkvilla, “What I have heard is we will be wrapping up the show after the lockdown, but we will be shooting the end. However, I don’t know about season 5 yet. I know that this is going to happen in the industry so I was expecting this to happen given the fact that it has happened with a lot of shows so I am okay with that, hopefully, something will come about.”