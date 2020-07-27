Ekta Kapoor is all set to rule the television world with her upcoming supernatural show Naagin 5. After Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar confirmed signing the show and will be seen as a shape-shifting snake, Hina Khan and Mohit Malhotra also joins the cast as the shape-shifting snake. There will be more actors joining in making it a power-packed entertainment cast list. Also Read - Rashami Desai Opens Up on Resuming Naagin 4 Shoot Post Lockdown, Says 'My Part is Very Less, But Meaningful'

As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, actor Hina Khan will be seen playing the role of the shape-shifting serpent. Confirming the news, Mohit told Mumbai Mirror, “I haven’t watched Naagin much but I’m elated to be a part of its fifth season. But Naagin is India’s favourite show and I have always experimented with different genres. Yes, it’s true. She and I are good friends, so it feels great to get back with Hina.” Also Read - Hina Khan And Surbhi Chandna to be The New Naagins of Ekta Kapoor's Show Naagin 5?

Earlier Dheeraj Dhoopar said, “This is an extremely exciting time for me. To act in a show like Naagin, which enjoys such a rich legacy and is the top show on television, is a dream for any actor. I am a huge fan of the show, and I am thrilled about the part because it is unlike anything I have ever played before. There are always a lot of incredible VFX used in ‘Naagin’, and it will be a whole new experience for me because I have never done that kind of a role before.” Also Read - Naagin 5: Divyanka Tripathi to Play The Lead Role Opposite Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz? This is What Actor Has to Say

Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai and Vijyendra Kumeria came to a halt due to the coronavirus lockdown and makers decided to scrap the show.

Speaking about Naagin 4 going off-air, lead actor Nia Sharma told TOI, “Honestly speaking, I can’t complain because the television industry is badly affected and we don’t know when the shoots will resume. When you restart shoots after two-three months, you would want to begin on a fresh note. In such a situation, I, too, would have taken a similar decision.”

On the other hand, Vijyendra Kumeria told Pinkvilla, “What I have heard is we will be wrapping up the show after the lockdown, but we will be shooting the end. However, I don’t know about season 5 yet. I know that this is going to happen in the industry so I was expecting this to happen given the fact that it has happened with a lot of shows so I am okay with that, hopefully, something will come about.”