The makers of Naagin 5 are bringing in new faces to have more twists and turns in the story that primarily features Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra in the lead. As per a report published in Tellychakkar, the makers have now roped in MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame AnkushRampal in the show and he will soon be seen making a stellar entry.

Currently, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Sehgal are also a part of the show and Ankush is going to join the former's 'eagle gang' in the story. Interestingly, Ahana Sharma, who was seen in the same season of MTV Splitsvilla is already a part of Naagin 5. Both Ahana and Ankush had got some sparks flying between them on the dating reality show. However, things didn't work out and they played their game separately. Now, with them coming face-to-face once again, the fans are expecting to see some chemistry both on and off the screen.

Meanwhile, the makers are now reportedly thinking of axing Dheeraj Dhoopar's character that was introduced in a new plot when Sharad got diagnosed with COVID-19 and had to stop shooting for a few days. The actor plays the role of Veer, a con-man in Bani's life.

Naagin 5 is raking high TRPs and the audience is enjoying the chemistry between the characters of Surbhi and Sharad. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Naagin 5!