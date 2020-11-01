Naagin 5 October 18, 2020 Written Update: Tonight’s episode begins with Veer stopping Bani to go out of the house. They come back to the room and have a romantic moment. Veer tells Bani that she has fallen in love with her and she will confess it to him within 24-hours. Jay meets Bani and tells her to be around Veer and kill him as she gets the chance but she argues and says that she will not be a part of the plan. However, by the end, she agrees. Jay drives the car and Veer stops him and they again start arguing. Veer then threatens Jay to get out of Bani’s life but Jay starts laughing taunts him about how he has failed to received Bani’s love. Veer says that he doesn’t love Bani as he keeps trying to hurt her. Also Read - Naagin 5 Spolier Alert: Little Bani To Reveal Her Truth To Veer, Jay Plans Attack on Veer-Bani, Mayuri Dies

Veer plans a romantic evening for Bani and sprays bubbles on her but she gets irritated and asks him to stop. Veer hugs her tight and tries to calm her down. He then opens the champagne and cheers with Bani.

The next morning, Bani comes out of the room and Shukla gives her the gift box. She finds earrings in the box and Jay tells her that he has given him the earrings and the same stone ring he is wearing through which they can communicate. Veer and Bani then go on a ride. Veer says that he was a playboy before he fell in love with her and wants to tell her the biggest secret of his life. Jay, on the other hand, listens and wonders what Veeranshu Singhania is up to. Veer takes the cheel form and reveals his true identity to Bani.