Naagin 5 October 18, 2020 Written Update: Tonight’s episode begins with a grand party at Singhania’s residence where Jay offers a drink to Meera. Veer and Bani share a romantic dance as Veer’s father seems upset with Bani. Veer and Bani are trying to know who is the evil power in the house and Jay drags her in his arms. Meera walks towards Markat and the latter gets scared of her presence. Jay reminds Bani of ‘vartaman jaal raat’ and tells her that she needs to change her snake skin due to which she becomes very week and anybody can try to harm her. Jay takes Bani out of the house but feels shiverish and Jay gets successful in making her believe that she is weak for the night. Also Read - ISL 2020-21 Live Score NEUFC vs MCFC, Today's Match 2 Between NorthEast United FC-Mumbai City FC Live Updates, Goa: Both Sides in Search of Opening Goal

Veer’s mother Markat appears in front of Bani in her true form, half snake, half eagle, leaving Bani shocked. Markat takes the human form and attacks Bani. Markat then reveals her face to Bani and Bani too reveals her Adi Naagin form. Bani asks Markat about what creature is she. The former tells Adi Naagin that she is a unique creature with Naagin and Cheel powers and they begin to fight. Markat challenges that she can kill Adi Naagin and if she can, then she should try to stop her. Bani attacks her back and injures Markat. Veer enters the garden area and see his mother fallen on the ground. Market tells Veer that Bani attacked her and he takes his mother inside the house. Also Read - Schemes, Funds Given to Tamil Nadu by Centre Are Its Right: Amit Shah in Chennai

Markat reveals that she is the mother of Veer and Jay and to obtain the special power of Naagin and Cheel, Jay needs to beat Veer. Also Read - Chocolate Brownie Recipe: Follow The Steps Below And Enjoy Dreamy Chocolate Brownies at Home,