Naagin 5 October 18, 2020 Written Update: Tonight’s episode begins with Bani and Veer fighting with each other after Veer spots Bani in the corridor but later finds her locked inside the glass cage. Markat and Jay plan to take the glass cage out of the house and when Jay does that, Bani reveals that she is free and has kept the sand figure of hers inside the glass cage. She then confronts Jay about conspiring against her and she doesn’t understand the reason. He then tells her that she had nothing since satyug and all the powers and blessings were given to her, Adi Naagin. Also Read - Naagin 5 November 21, 2020 Written Update: Veer And Jay Are Brothers? Reveals Markat

The scene goes into a flashback where Bani and Jay talk about their plan to get the truth of Markat to come out but Markat reveals that she knew that Veer and Bani are cooking something against her. Markat using her power locks Bani inside the Shiv temple from where she is unable to come out. Markat then creates a creature that looks exactly like Bani and orders her to kill Veer. Also Read - Naagin 5 Spoiler Alert: Bani, Markat To Have Face-Off, Veer To Choose Between Bani And His Mother Markat?