Naagin 5 October 18, 2020 Written Update: Tonight's episode begins with Veer and Bani in the jungle talking about the time when Veer saved a little girl who fell down after a plane crash. Jay launches a fresh attack on Veer and Jay by ordering his snakes to attack them. The snakes attack Veer and Bani saves him leaving Jay agitated. Bani goes to the eagle temple to seek help from the evil god and it comes alive and attacks Jay. The evil power asks Jay to get Adi Naagin to her and if he doesn't do that, he will be punished. Jay asks Naadin what is her plan and she tells him about the navratri celebrations at Singhania's home. Jay gets angry and asks him why she saved Veer and she says that he saved us and she doesn't intend to kill Veer. Jay gets very angry and Bani goes inside the house.

The Singhania's welcome goddess Durga for Navratri. Mayuri takes the aarti thaali and says she will do the aarti as she is the would-be daughter-in-law of the house but Bai takes the thaali away and says that she is the elder daughter-in-law and she should be doing that. Veer asks Bani why she saved his life. The Singhania's get ready for Navratri puja. The family gears up for Dandiya. Meanwhile, Jay disguises as a Sikh man and asks Mayuri about the plan. Mayuri says that if Bani doesn't kill Veer, he should kill him.

Bani and Veer play dandiya. Mayuri attacks Bani and makes her fall down on the floor. Mayuri and Bani take Peakcock and Naagin avatar respectively. Mayuri takes Adi Naagin away and Jay gets disguised as Bani. Jay stabs Veer with a knife. On the other hand, Bani and Mayuri get into a physical fight. Jay reveals that Bani is an icchadhari Naagin and Veer remembers his past life. Bani comes and pushes back Jay and tells Bani that he remembers everything.