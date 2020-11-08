Naagin 5 October 18, 2020 Written Update: Tonight’s episode begins with the mysterious woman locked inside the secret room. Bani tells Jay that she is Adi Naagin for centuries and it is her duty to save Naag vansh. She further says that Cheel vansh will be punished for their wrongdoings. Jay asks if she will also avenge Veer but she says no and says that they are alive because of Veeranshu Singhania and she will not kill Veer. Jay is agitated. On the other hand, Veer’s father is angry about why he wants to keep Adi Naagin in the house. Veer says that he is in love with Bani and it is the love for many centuries. He says that he and Bani have a connection and Jay should die. Veer’s father says that she is an enemy to Cheel vansh and he can’t put the life of the whole family in danger. Also Read - Naagin 5 November 7, 2020 Written Update: Veer Remembers His Past Life, Bani Reveals She is Adi Naagin, Jay Stabs Veer

Bani kills Mayuri during the fight and Jay disguises as Mayuri. She video calls Veer and tells them that she is going to the US where her parents live. Jay enters the Singhania residence with luggage and said that he will live in the house with Bani for her safety. He says ‘Adi Naag will stay with Adi Naagin’ to save her from any danger. Veer calls Jay Bani’s lover but she reiterates and says he is not my lover and he will be staying in the house. Also Read - Naagin 5 Spoiler Alert: Veer To Expose Jay Marking His Closure, Arjit Taneja To Romance Bani, Monil To Die

Bani tells Veer that she married him so that he can avenge him and his family. Veer says that if she doesn’t trust him, he is not affected but he gets bothered when she trusts Jay. Bani questions Jay about having personal details about Mayuri as even she doesn’t know who is her best friend. Jay further says that he has hidden Mayuri’s body and disguised as her. Veer threatens Jay and if he tries to harm Bani, he will not leave him alive. Veer’s father tells his staff that he wants to kill Adi Naagin and Adi Naag. Also Read - Naagin 5 November 1, 2020 Written Update: Veer Tells Bani That He Saved Little Girl From Plane Crash, Bani Gets Flashback

The next scene shows a blue-eyed woman chained on a chair and seeks help. Bani prays to Goddess to help her and realises that she is only Naagin who lives with the Cheel vansh and swears to kill them. Bani goes inside the secret room to find out what is Singhanias hiding in the room and hear the voice of a woman in pain. Veer’s father and Bani meet in the secret room and share the war of words. Bani scares the family members with her snake eyes. Bani hears Pompi and Monil talking about how they killed Bani’s friend. Bani takes her elder sister Meera’s avatar and tells Jay about her plan. Bani disguised as Meera flirts with Monil and takes him to the bathroom. Bani takes her original avatar and kills Monil.

The mysterious blue-eyed woman sends a signal through the pipes and Bani hears it and finds it similar to what she heard in the secret room. Bani takes Adi Naagin form and follow the voice and enters the room where she finds the blue-eyes woman.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!