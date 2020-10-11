Naagin 5 October 10, 2020 Written Update: Tonight’s episode begins with Bani taking Adi Naagin form and hides behind the pillar and hear what Veer’s father is planning towards finding Adi Naagin and Veer not remembering anything about Satyug. Bani then leaves the house in her serpent form. Meanwhile, Mayuri, Jay, and Shukla talk about their plan to kill Adi Naagin to gain her powers. Shukla tells Jay about the ‘shaitaani taakat’ that is tied up in chains for millions of years in Panjar Pahadi because he is very dangerous. Jay then enters Bani’s room to get Veer and Bani out of the room but did not find Bani. Jay takes out Bani’s voice and screams for help, after which Veer leaves from the room in his age form and Jay captures him in a cage. Jay says that on the full moon night, which is after two days, he will kill Veer. Also Read - Naagin 5 Update: Dheeraj Dhoopar To Replace Sharad Malhotra in Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show

Bani through the AC duck tries to get out of the house but ends up falling in a locked room and finds a big shiny thing out of the window. Jay gets Veer's cage to Panjar Pahadi and tells him about his plan to kill him. Meanwhile, curious Bani looks around the room and finds a locked door but when she tries to open it, she fails. There is a hole on a wall, through which a Blue eyes watches Bani. But what is that supernatural being now?

Jay, Mayuri and Shukla reach the top of the cliff to meet the 'shaitaani taakat' and Jay asks him to disguise himself as Veer until he instructs him further. In return, Jay will give him the magical key and freedom from his prison. As Bani turns to go out of the room, a red emerald starts flying in the air with the blue-eyes being's power. Bani captures the red emerald and 'Shautaani Taakat' gets disguised as Veer leaving the latter's picture black.

Back at Singhania’s residence, hourglass starts working again leaving Veer’s dad worried about his son remembering(Dheeraj Dhoopar) face due to the stone Bani captured in her hand that changed the picture. Bani goes to the shiv temple to know about the stone and the priest tells her that the stone indicate that something bad is about to take place.