Naagin 5 October 18, 2020 Written Update: Tonight's episode begins with Veer's father seeking help from him to save the family from the attack of the red stone and Bani is confused about why being a cheel, Veer is unable to help the family against the attack. Veer leaves the house and Bani is confused about how can he do that. The red stone attacks the family with different heavy objects in the house. Veer meets Jay outside the house and tells about the attack made by the stone and Jay says that he cannot help it. Veer says that he is good for nothing. Inside the house, Bani swallows the power of the stone, saves the family, and grabs the stone. Veer hides behind the pillar and thinks that she is the first enemy who has saved the family.

Bani gets the stone in the room and hides it in the box. Bani wonders why Veer was not able to control the stone and doesn't even know its name. The doubt over his identity erupts in her mind and swears to find out the real Veeranshu Singhania. BBani plans a romantic evening for Veer to know about his real identity and the Disguised Veer decides to just agree with her otherwise, he will be caught. Bani makes a conversation with him recalling the moments and catch him red-handed.

Veer's father also doubts his identity and on the other hand, Cheel aka Sharad Malhotra remembers everything about the satyug and Adi Naagin. Veer's father plans to kill Bani aka Adi Naagin. Bani tells about disguised Veer to her sister Meera. The Singhania family comes to Bani's room and she tells Veer's dad that they need to find the red stone and his dad agrees. Bani along with Veer goes to the jungle to know his true identity. The priest comes to Bani to tell her about the red stone. Bani grabs the stone and keeps it with her as she leaves for the cliff with Veer.