Naagin 5 October 18, 2020 Written Update: Tonight's episode begins with Mayuri and Shukla locked up behind the bars and get worried about their plan. Bani (Surbhi Chandna) gets out of the delusional area and looks for Veer (Sharad Malhotra) with the help of the red stone. While following the stone, she falls into a dig made by Akesh Cheel (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and he traps her inside that with the help of his powers. She tries to escape but fails to do that. Akesh Cheel flies to the den to meet Jay (Mohit Sehgal) and the latter asks the former about Bani and he tells him that she is trapped in a dig. The stone rescues Bani and she enters the den where Jay and Akesh Cheel talk about their plan. However, when Akesh Cheel asks him to turn, instead of Jay, its Veer. Bani misunderstands that Veer was behind the plan of sending Akesh Cheel and killing him but the very next moment she finds that he is not the real Cheel but a person disguised as Veer.

As Bani goes out of there, Jay comes to his original form. Bani is confused about the disguised people in the den and what is happening. Jay then comes to Bani and asks her if she found out who is the person behind the plan. Bani tells Jay that it was Veer but she says that was not the original Veer. Jay gets upset on Bani and starts shouting at her. He says that she got married to Veer and in the future, she might fall in love with him. Bani shouts back and says that she is 'sarvashreshth Adi Naagin' and he needs to respect that. Bani leaves the temple and Jay is furious thinking about his failing plan. Jay asks Akesh to get Bani to him at any cost but he warns that if he doesn't give the magical key to him now, he will go and tell the truth to Bani. Jay gives Akesh the magical key and asks him to get Bani to him in the morning. Bani watches them talking and starts following Jay. She then disguises as Akesh and calls out Jay and find out the person behind the plan. But Akesh comes from behind and warns Jay. Bani starts running behind Jay but he hides, takes Naag Raj form, and leaves the place. Bani tells Akesh that Jay is his Boss but he gets agitated.

She and Akesh come back home and the latter tries getting close to Bani and tells her that she will get a surprise in the morning. She visits her sister Meera and discusses the matter with her. She then shows Bandhak stone to her sister and asks her to keep it safe with her. Akesh search for the Bandhak stone in the room but couldn't find it. Akesh hits Bani on her head thinking that the stone will come for her help but rather she fell on the floor unconscious.

The next morning, Mayuri and Jay wait for Akesh Cheel in the den. Shukla informs Jay that Bani and Akesh are missing from the home. Shukla and Mayuri shout at Jay for giving the magical key to Akesh. Bani wakes up and finds herself dressed as a bride and goes down to ask people about the place and how she got there. She tries to run away but Shakura (Dheeraj Dhoopar) catches her and says that he and Bani will be getting married tonight. Shukla and Mayuri go to Meera’s house in search for Bani and Mayuri threatens her.